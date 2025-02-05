Federal workers union president discusses offer to employees to resign by Thursday

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

OK. You've made it to Wednesday of this busy week, and the Trump administration's given a deadline of Thursday, tomorrow, for more than 2 million federal workers. They are invited to quit, to go on administrative leave and continue being paid through the end of September. Employees have to consider this amid allegations that the offer is not legal or a scam, to use the word of one Democratic lawmaker.

Our colleague Andrea Hsu has some reporting on the NPR app. You can find it there, reporting that is helpfully clear about the lack of clarity. The administration has spoken in different ways about this proposal at different times. Randy Erwin is not a fan of the offer. He is president of the National Federation of Federal Employees, which represents some U.S. government workers. About 110,000 as a matter of fact. Mr. Erwin, welcome to the program.

RANDY ERWIN: Thanks for having me, Steve.

INSKEEP: OK. So this offer, we should note, excludes some federal employees. It excludes the military. It excludes homeland security, people who are busy deporting people right now. It excludes national security. It excludes the Postal Service. So what are the things that people do who are affected? What do these 2 million people do?

ERWIN: Well, what you just described there is about over half the government already. So you're talking about the remaining portion, but the biggest agency by far is the Department of Veterans Affairs, about 400,000 federal workers that care for the American veteran - nurses, doctors, people we represent. We wouldn't be able to make good on the promise we make to our folks in uniform that you're going to be cared for if it wasn't for those folks caring for our veterans.

We got land management agencies, like the Forest Service, Park Service, Bureau of Land Management. Federal workers care for our federal lands. That's a big job. You know, they guarantee clean air, clean water, safe food, safe air travel, passports, you name it. And people really don't understand how important the services that federal workers provide are to the American way of life.

INSKEEP: OK. So veteran services, land management, park rangers we may have seen at a national park, EPA, Department of Transportation, consular services for people traveling abroad, a few examples of what the employees affected do. But then there's the question of people being offered what is not really a buyout but is almost described as if it is. You get paid several months for not working, and then you leave. Why advise your people not to take that offer?

ERWIN: Well, let me just be clear. Describing it as a scam is the correct way to describe it, and federal workers should not take that deal. It's a bad deal. They're not really getting anything that they wouldn't be getting otherwise, just by the rights that they have. You know, this administration in this proposal has made it sound like you're going to get a buyout and you're not going to have to work until September 30. But the truth is, there is no guarantee of that. Congress has not authorized it, and it is more than likely that folks are going to get stiffed on that. And so...

INSKEEP: Wait a minute. You're saying people might quit at the end of February and think they're going to be paid for months, but actually, they might say, actually, we're laying you off as of March 1. That's what you think will happen?

ERWIN: No. I think they're just not going to let them quit, because the way that they have written the contract, it's not a guarantee that you won't have to work. It's a possibility.

INSKEEP: Oh, you're put on leave, and you might be called back.

ERWIN: Right. There's no guarantee that you won't have to work.

INSKEEP: OK.

ERWIN: So what kind of deal is that if you're going to have to work to that resignation date anyway?

INSKEEP: There is a threat now hanging over people that if they do not - if enough people do not take the buyout, there will be reductions in force, layoffs. People will be fired. Is that a real risk for federal employees?

ERWIN: I think it's an exaggerated risk. I think that this administration is overplaying its hand. I think that - you know, they let people know ahead of time that they wanted to see a reduction in the federal workforce. But the kind of things that they have said they wanted, some 75% reduction in the federal workforce, cutting $2 trillion from the federal budget, that's what DOGE has been saying what their goals are...

INSKEEP: Elon Musk. Right. Right, right.

ERWIN: ...Those things are absolutely irresponsible, impossible types of things. If they did, we would have nothing - our federal government would be unrecognizable. And again, the critical services that the American people rely on would be gone, like the care of American veterans. We make a promise to people, and if we lost 75% of the VA workforce, we could not follow through on that promise.

INSKEEP: This administration is advancing an idea of presidential power that there is one executive, one elected official in the executive branch. The allegation is made that they're - I mean, they're fairly hostile of the federal workforce, but their allegation is the federal workforce is hostile to us. They argue that the job of federal employees is to obey the president and not push back. He's elected, you're not. Do your members broadly accept that general framework as they go about their jobs under any administration?

ERWIN: That's a complicated question. Let's talk about federal employees being hostile. I mean, that is a ridiculous notion. It is only Donald Trump and his folks that have, you know, had that view. Both Republicans and Democrats in the White House, you know, haven't always necessarily been friends to federal workforce, but have always had respect for the incredible work that federal workers do.

INSKEEP: Do they follow whatever the president says to do, and should they?

ERWIN: No. They should follow the law and uphold the Constitution. They swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. That's what federal employees are there to do.

INSKEEP: Randy Erwin is national president of the National Federation of Federal Employees. Thanks so much for your time. Really appreciate it.

ERWIN: Thanks for having me, Steve.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.