'Wait Wait' for April 26, 2025: With Not My Job guest Brian Tyree Henry

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Karen Chee, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brian Tyree Henry and panelists Brian Babylon, Negin Farsad, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Conclave Conundrum; No More Mr Nice Guy; It's What's for Dinner Again

Panel Questions

Secretary of Glam

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about childhood fears come true, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Brian Tyree Henry, or BTH, gets quizzed on K-Pop icons BTS

Brian Tyree Henry is an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-nominated actor who first came to national attention playing the rapper Paper Boi in FX's Atlanta. Since then, he's been a superhero, a Transformer, and, in his new show Dope Thief, a small-town grifter pretending to be a DEA agent. All of that prepared him for his greatest role yet, the voice of Smokey Bear.

Panel Questions

Roy G Biv Adds a Member; Billy, Betsy and Bubba No More

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Familiar Odor; Beak Freakout; Chew Your Medicine

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict who will be the next pope.



Copyright 2025 NPR