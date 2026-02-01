SUNDAY PUZZLE 02/01/26

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you some clues. The answer to each one rhymes with the last word in the clue.

Ex. The sky's hue --> Blue

1. Toy that flies to great height

2. Pistol, for one

3. Funeral fire

4. Things you count when you have trouble getting to sleep

5. Friars event with a celebrity host

6. Brand of pen that you can click

7. Place to acquire knowledge

8. Have uncertainty about

9. Not go away

10. King Felipe VI's domain

11. Three plus one more

12. Locale for someone who needs bail

13. One-tenth of a bowling game

14. Like the runner that all the others have passed

15. Quick blow on a flute

16. Superior to all the rest

17. Was rank

18. New addition to a family, maybe

Last week's challenge

Challenge:

Last week's challenge came from Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Name a famous living singer whose first and last names together have four syllables. The second and fourth syllables phonetically sound like things a dog walker would likely carry. What singer is this?

Answer:

Alicia Keys

Winner:

Laurie Rose of Maldon, MA.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Think of two hooved animals. Take all the letters of one of them and the last three letters of the other, mix them together, and you'll get the first and last names of a famous actress. Who is it?

Copyright 2026 NPR