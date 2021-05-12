Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters Among Those Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Tina Turner doesn't need anybody's validation to hold her place in rock and roll history, but she's now been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She joins 12 others in what the organization calls the most diverse list of inductees in the its 36-year history.

Joining Turner among the performers in the main class of 2021 inductees are Todd Rundgren, Carole King, Jay-Z, The Go-Go's and Foo Fighters. The full list of inductees, which includes those named in categories like "Early Influence" and "Musical Excellence," is below.

The inclusion of Turner, King and The Go-Go's makes it the first time three female artists have been inducted in the Performers category in a single class.

The Go-Go's, Foo Fighters and Jay-Z are all first-time nominees (an act is eligible for induction 25 years after the release of its first commercial recording). Foo Fighters and Jay-Z were nominated in their first year of eligibility. The Go-Go's have been eligible since 2006.

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl was inducted in 2014 with his previous band Nirvana, and King was inducted for her songwriting in 1990 along with Gerry Goffin. Tina Turner was also previously inducted in 1991 for her work with Ike Turner.

A total of 16 artists were nominated for the 2021 class. Those who will not be inducted this year are Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Dionne Warwick.

In a statement, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said, "This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall's ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture."

The induction ceremony is set to take place on Oct. 30, and will be broadcast on HBO.

Complete List Of 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Performers Category:

Foo Fighters

Jay-Z

The Go-Go's

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Ahmet Ertegun Award (given to non-performing music industry professionals)

Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Early Influence Award

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott-Heron

Charley Patton

