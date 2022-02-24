Photos: The sobering cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Updated February 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM ET

Russian military forces have invaded Ukraine.

The wide-scale invasion of Ukraine has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, the capital, as a nation woke up Thursday, Feb.24, with the new reality that it is at war. Ukraine's military says Russia is taking casualties in fierce fighting, but Russia's military is telling a different story.

The Ukrainian military says thousands have already joined up; Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the service is now accepting enlistees over age 60, as long as they're physically able.

"Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate towards the West," NPR's Tim Mak said on Morning Edition from Ukraine. "There are long lines that we've observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now, as I speak to you, we're in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people."

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on the same day that it has begun the procedure to cut diplomatic ties with Russia at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "in accordance with the norms established by international law."

U.S. officials have said for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in turn, dismissed as scaremongering. President Biden warned of a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

President Biden announced new sanctions on Russia's military and economy Thursday, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country will bear the costs of the attack.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The body of a rocket is stuck in a flat after shelling on the northern outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mikhailo, 5, holds a puppet as he wait in an underground shelter during bombing alert in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 26, 2022.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images A resident checks on a damaged room of her apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images A child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Oleksandr Ratushniak / AP / AP Ukrainian servicemen walk at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A view of a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. It started the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP Firefighters rest after working extinguishing an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, with explosions heard soon after across the country.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP People run into the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images Vladimir collects belongings in his bedroom damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vladimir was wounded on his face by an exploding window.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images Empty bread shelves in a supermarket on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Armed men patrol the streets of downtown Kyiv, near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, on February 26, 2022.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility after an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

STRINGER / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on February 25, 2022. - Ukrainian forces fought off Russian invaders in the streets of the capital Kyiv on February 25, 2022.

Sergei Grits / AP / AP Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Pierre Crom / Getty Images / Getty Images Local residents are running to catch an evacuation train driving to the west of Ukraine on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.