5 people, including an 8-year-old, were killed in a shooting at a Texas home

Five people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed in a shooting inside a home in southeast Texas on Friday evening, authorities said. At least three other people were injured and the shooter remains at large.

The incident took place in the city of Cleveland, which is less than an hour northeast of Houston.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a harassment complaint when they found four people dead inside a house. An 8-year-old died at a hospital.

Three others, who were injured, have been transported to a hospital. Two additional people, who were inside the residence, were evaluated on scene and have since been released, officials said.

The shooter remains at large, and the sheriff's office said the attacker has fled the county.

"This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

