France makes history by enshrining abortion rights in its constitution

Updated March 4, 2024 at 2:53 PM ET

PARIS — France's lawmakers have approved a bill to enshrine the right to an abortion in the country's constitution, a historic move that came in response to concerns over the rollback of abortion laws in the United States.

Members of both houses of parliament gathered Monday for a joint session at the Palace of Versailles and approved the measure 780-72.

France already has long legalized abortion. But the government of French President Emmanuel Macron sought to solidify the law with a constitutional amendment back in 2022, when the country looked on with alarm as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and states began to chip away at abortion rights.

"I made a commitment to make women's freedom to have an abortion irreversible by inscribing it in the constitution," Macron said on X (formerly Twitter) when the Senate voted to adopt the bill last Wednesday.

Both the Senate and the National Assembly voted in favor of amending Article 34 of the French Constitution to say "the law determines the conditions by which is exercised the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed," The Associated Press reported.

No major political party in parliament questions the morality of abortion, though some conservative politicians said there was no need to amend the constitution.

Mathilde Kaczkowski / Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images / Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images View of the hemicycle of the French Senate in Paris during the debate on enshrining abortion in the constitution, on Feb. 28.

"It serves no purpose, because no political movement is questioning abortion," said far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who represents the National Rally party in parliament. Le Pen in the end voted to approve the measure.

A recent poll in France found 90% of respondents support the right to an abortion and 86% want to see it in the constitution.

France legalized abortion in 1974 in a law championed by health minister and women's rights icon Simone Veil.

At the time, there were large protests against the measure and Veil was personally attacked, in a France that was still a largely conservative, Catholic country.

The latest French constitution dates from 1958 and the birth of the Fifth Republic with the presidency of Charles De Gaulle.

France's time limit on elective abortion is set at 14 weeks — a shorter timeframe than the proposed 15-week nationwide ban that has caused an uproar in the United States.

Abortion care in France is reimbursed by the national health care system.

Out on the streets of Paris, there are differing views on the matter. "Abortion is in no way under threat in France and I think this is just a political stunt by Macron," says Camille Galy, a 62-year-old dentist.

Fifty-year-old Corinne Bosser disagrees. "The right to an abortion could come under threat one day, we don't know," she says. "This is a way to guarantee that our daughters and granddaughters will have the same rights we have."

Eleanor Beardsley reported from Paris; Alex Leff is based in Washington, D.C.

