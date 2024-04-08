Trump declines to back nationwide abortion ban, says it should be left to the states

Former President Donald Trump on Monday declined to endorse a nationwide abortion ban and said abortion policy should be left up to the states.

"My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state," Trump said in a videoposted on Truth, his social media platform.

Trump's position on abortion had been unclear throughout the Republican presidential primary. Pressure had been mounting on him as the presumptive GOP nominee to make his views clear. Just weeks ago, Trump had said he would consider supporting a 15-week federal abortion ban.

The announcement comes as an increasing number of Republican-led states have worked to restrict abortion rights. Last week, the Florida Supreme Court allowed the state's six-week ban on abortion to go into effect on May 1. Six weeks of gestation is before most women know they're pregnant.

In his video, Trump claimed credit for the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, its 1973 decision that said women had a constitutional right to have an abortion. As president, Trump appointed three justices to the court, giving it a 6-3 conservative supermajority.

Reactions to Trump's announcement from anti-abortion-rights groups have been mixed so far. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the organization SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement, "We are deeply disappointed in President Trump's position." She added that in saying abortion is a state-level issue, Trump "cedes the national debate to the Democrats."

Meanwhile, the group Students for Life responded more positively, if tepidly. Group President Kristan Hawkins made it clear in a statement that the group supports Trump as an opponent of abortion rights.

But she added that she hopes that as president, Trump would move in a more restrictive direction: " We clearly have some work to do to educate the Trump Administration to come on the many ways that abortion has been made federal," she said. She later added, "Your state lines should never mean the beginning or end of your human rights."

The issue of abortion has become a pivotal one ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

This story will be updated

