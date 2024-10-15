Wise words from Sister Rosita, age 79: A math lover wins U.N. prize for refugee relief

When she was a student, Rosita Milesi wanted to become a math teacher — she was always good at the subject, she remembers.

It didn't turn out that way — for which refugees are eternally grateful. At age 19, she became a Catholic nun. Now, at age 79, she is being recognized as one of Brazil's most influential refugee advocates.

This week, she was honored with the U.N. Refugee Agency's Nansen Refugee Award for 40 years of activism. The U.N. calls her a "formidable refugee champion." Venezuelan refugee Elizabeth Tanare described her to the U.N. as the "piece of the puzzle that brings everything together."

The award is a testament to her life's work. In 1999, Sister Rosita — who is also a lawyer — founded Brazil's Migration and Human Rights Institute (IMDH), which she still oversees. According to the U.N., over the last 40 years she and her team have helped nearly 800,000 refugees from 168 countries access legal services, health care, housing and work opportunities in Brazil. And she says part of the reason for her success has to do with her early love of math!

NPR spoke via Skype to Sister Rosita in Geneva, where she accepted the award in a ceremony on Oct. 14. This interview has been translated from Portuguese to English and has been edited for length and clarity.

What does this award mean to you?

To me, the Nansen award comes with a great responsibility to reflect on who Nansen was and what that means.

Fridtjof Nansen of Norway was a scientist, polar explorer, diplomat, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and first high commissioner for refugees for the League of Nations. Those are big footsteps to follow in.

Is this an honor? Yes. But at the same time, this is a recognition of all the people who helped me, who participated in my journey — especially the refugees that I had the opportunity to assist and accompany and who have always taught me lessons of hope and faith that fueled my own journey.

What are some life lessons you've learned through your activism?

I have been living this mission for many years and have learned a lot. Each person is unique. Every human being is unique. So you have to pay attention to the particularities that each person expresses. Active listening is essential. I can tell you that I have sought to learn this, because I have always been a person with quick responses. And that's not always the best way. Listening is often more important than responding. We learn the most when we listen with our heart and with care to the story that each refugee has lived and is living when we meet them.

Our blog writes a lot about global health. How do you see health — both physical and mental — as an issue in your activism?

In Brazil, we have a universal health care system which everyone has access to. It doesn't matter if they are Brazilian or from another country or if they are documented or not — everyone has access to the universal health care system. This is a great benefit. However, at the same time, there are still many limitations, especially in mental health care. Most refugees suffer enormous emotional or psychiatric consequences because of how difficult it is to navigate the path in search of a country that will welcome them. It is necessary that we strengthen [access to] both physical health and psychological health services so that people can, at least in part, overcome the trauma of forced migration, war, hunger and everything they went through to find refuge in another country.

Have you ever felt dismissed or not regarded with respect because of your age?

No, on the contrary, I think that my age gives me an advantage. I think that the trust people have in me often comes from realizing the years I have already lived. And I feel great joy when children who don't even know me come up to me and call me "grandma." For me, my age is a positive element that encourages me to continue and to pass on [my knowledge].

How do people react to your being a nun?

I am already well-known as "Sister Rosita." But some cultures do not know what the "sister" title really means. Sometimes people ask me where my husband is or how many children I have. But thank God I have always been able to welcome all people equally independent of religion, culture or sexual orientation. I always try to welcome them. And because of that I think people feel more comfortable around me even though I am a nun.

The world is clearly failing to care for refugees — the U.N. repeatedly calls for more funding for such efforts. If you had three wishes to make things better, what would they be?

My first wish would be for border control to not be about legal or judicial control of the border but rather to always include social work assistance to give people in need the attention they deserve.

The second wish would be for countries around the world to become more willing to welcome and integrate refugees into their communities. And for these communities to celebrate their new members for enriching their environment and allowing them to grow interculturally.

The third wish would be for clear and effective refugee integration programs. What refugees need most is an opportunity for effective integration, where they can take everything that they have already learned in life and through their journeys and use it in their new communities. And I wish for their gifts and talents to be recognized so they can feel fulfilled and rebuild their own lives in the countries they arrive to.

Do you have any words of advice to young refugee activists?

I want them to know that this is a fantastic path to personal fulfillment.

What does this new generation of activists bring to the cause?

Young people are very lively, very creative. When they get involved, those of us who are older than them just have to celebrate their youthful dynamism and enthusiasm. But above all, [I want them to know] that their generosity and pursuit of humanitarian causes is a great deed. The refugees will be in great hands with young activists who are using their enthusiasm and joy toward these causes.

I heard that when you were younger you wanted to become a math teacher. Does math play any role in your life today?

I was never good at history, but I was great at math. I was never able to become a math teacher, but I think this side comes out in me in the objectivity with which I conduct myself. In a way, it is very positive — I find it very easy to follow administrative processes, and I feel confident running the institutions I currently run. And math is also present in the objectivity and speed with which I make my decisions. So even though I did not pursue teaching, these characteristics are still in me and they help me. But I also have to be very careful not to be too objective or quick in my responses and to really make sure I am listening carefully before saying something. It is something I always need to be aware of and cultivate in my relationship with people.

Is there any message you want to share with the world?

I think our society still really lacks the ability to see the positive impact of people migrating from other countries to our territories. There is a quote from a Brazilian singer that says, "Refugees arrive with few belongings but with many talents." If society could change their perspective and value, welcome and provide opportunities for refugees to put their gifts, talents, experience and training to work, a lot could change for the better — both for the refugees and the communities that welcome them.

Copyright 2024 NPR