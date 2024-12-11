An explosion in the Afghan capital kills the Taliban refugee minister

ISLAMABAD — A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital on Wednesday killed the Taliban refugee minister and two others, officials said, in the most brazen attack on a member of the Taliban inner circle since they returned to power three years ago.

The explosion struck inside the ministry, killing Khalil Haqqani, officials said. His last official photo showed him at a meeting chaired by the deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, earlier Wednesday.

Khalil Haqqani is the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister who leads a powerful network within the Taliban.

Haqqani was the most high-profile casualty of a bombing in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power and the first Cabinet member to be killed since the takeover. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a post on X that Haqqani's death was a great loss and described him as a tireless holy warrior who spent his life defending Islam.

Haqqani's killing may be the biggest blow to the Taliban since their return to power given his stature and influence, according to Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center's South Asia Institute. It also comes at a time when the Taliban have staked their legitimacy on restoring peace after decades of war, he added.

"The killing of a top Haqqani leader inside one of its own ministries undercuts that core narrative," he said.

Former President Hamid Karzai and Haqqani's nephew, Anas, also paid tribute to the minister. Taliban security personnel blocked the road leading to the blast site and barred filming and photography.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned the killing as a "terrorist attack."

"Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Dar said, adding his government was in touch with Kabul to get further details.

The Islamic State group's affiliate, a major rival of the ruling Taliban, has carried out previous attacks across Afghanistan.

In early September, one of its suicide bombers in a southwestern Kabul neighborhood killed at least six people, wounding 13 others.

But suicide attacks have become increasingly rare since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 and U.S. and NATO forces withdrew. Such attacks have mostly targeted minority Shiite Muslims, especially in the capital.

Ibraheem Bahiss, an analyst with Crisis Group's South Asia program, said the timing of the assault was interesting as it came days after Sirajuddin Haqqani gave a speech appearing to criticize the Taliban leader for his authoritarian decision-making and lack of consensus building, especially around more controversial edicts on women and girls.

While the timing could fuel speculation that the suicide bombing was an inside job, Bahiss said he didn't expect a civil war among the Taliban.

"They don't want to ruin their hold on power. They are the most unified political force in Afghanistan and have been able to manage their differences."

Bahiss said he anticipated an outpouring of sympathy and support for Sirajuddin Haqqani and that this could provide an opportunity to strengthen the Haqqani network further.

Copyright 2024 NPR