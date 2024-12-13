How much do you remember about 2024? What does 2025 hold? Find out in the quiz

This week, we're saying goodbye to 2024 and to a host, a bevy, a slew, a veritable myriad of quiz fodder — namely, the Biden administration (including pets).

Oh, what will we write about now? There will surely be no more high-profile prosecutions, no garbled comments, no worries about age, no selective medical exams, no strange interactions with foreign leaders. What an uneventful four years lie ahead!

This is the last quiz of 2024. See you in January!

