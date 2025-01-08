Deadly Eaton blaze explodes in size as fires burn Southern California

Updated January 08, 2025 at 14:48 PM ET

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

The Eaton fire, one of four major fires burning through communities in southern California, has exploded to more than 10,000 acres — quintupling in size in recent hours — underscoring the extreme risk these latest wildfires pose to human life.

Authorities have ordered increased evacuations and warn of the "immediate threat to life."

"This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW," according to the evacuation order.

"Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions," the latest incident report said. "Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues."

At least two people have already been killed and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed as these major wildfires tear through communities in southern California, according to LA County officials. A significant number of serious injuries have also been reported, and the largest fires remain at 0% containment.

At least 70,000 people have already evacuated their homes in Los Angeles County — some of them on foot — after fires erupted near residential areas. Fueled by powerful winds, the largest fires — the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst — continue to expand, while a fourth, Woodley, broke out early Wednesday, triggering a cascade of evacuation orders and school closures.

Anthony Marrone, LA County fire chief, said there is "a high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate." He said first responders have been injured too.

Marrone and other local officials emphasized the unprecedented nature of this series of fires, which has strained emergency responders' resources in just its first day.

"LA County, and all 29 fire departments in our county, are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster. There are not enough firefighters in the county to address four fires of this magnitude," Marrone said during a media briefing Wednesday morning. "LA County was prepared for one or two brush fires, but not four," especially with the strength of these sustained winds.

"This is not a normal red flag alert," he said. He added that requests have been made for more firefighters in California and out of state.

Despite strained personnel, firefighting teams battled winds up to 100 mph overnight. The work to blunt the wildfires' fury proved increasingly difficult as fire hydrants in the Pacific Palisades area went dry around 3 a.m.

The CEO of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Janisse Quiñones, says demand for water has been tremendous — "four times the normal demand." She said various storage tanks began running out of water, which affected the pressure of the system.

Here is what we know.

Officials beg residents to follow evacuation orders

Emergency response officials continued to call on residents to prepare for possible evacuations and to heed orders to leave their homes.

They urged residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily, to keep streets clear for emergency crews and evacuees. Smoke clouds are making visibility of more than a mile difficult anyway, said Marqueece Harris-Dawson, LA City Council president, at the media briefing.

An evacuation order signals the fire poses an "immediate threat to life" and mandates evacuations, while an evacuation warning carries a "potential threat to life and/or property" and suggests that those with pets and livestock, and those who would need more time to evacuate, do so, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as Cal Fire.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images / Getty Images Elderly patients are evacuated into emergency vehicles as embers and flames approach during the Eaton fire in Pasadena on Tuesday.

Last night, as one key evacuation route faltered, people were "walking on Sunset Boulevard toward Pacific Coast Highway after being told by officers to abandon their cars and walk to safety," member station LAist reports. "Many were seen holding bags and pets as they made their way towards the ocean."

The scope of the fires

The Palisades fire started west of Santa Monica around 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday; by early Wednesday, it had burned 2,921 acres of land.

Further inland and to the north of Pasadena, the Eaton fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. local time and has now burned 2,227 acres of land, forcing evacuation orders from Pasadena and Altadena to Arcadia and Sierra Madre.

Later Tuesday night, the Hurst fire was reported in the Sylmar neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, leading the LA Fire Department to issue evacuation orders near where Interstate 5 meets the 14 and 210 freeways. The fire has burned 500 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The Woodley fire started at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, affecting the North Woodley Avenue and Sepulveda Basin neighborhoods. As of 8 a.m. local time, the fire burned 75 acres with no containment reported.

➡️ This is why fire officials don't want you to stay and defend your home

At least 19 school districts are totally or partially closed around LA County and several nursing homes were evacuated.

Ethan Swope/AP / FR171736 AP / FR171736 AP Residents of a senior center are evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches Tuesday in Altadena, Calif.

The causes of all four fires are still being investigated.

Forecasters expect the winds to weaken gradually over the course of Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles predicts a "fairly notable drop off" in wind speeds late in the morning. But because starting speeds are so high — with gusts between 70 and 90 miles per hour — it says the "slow decrease will not bring the winds down to below warning levels until early evening."

Fire danger will likely persist, however.

The NWS has issued a red flag warning into Thursday, warning of extreme fire conditions and a "particularly dangerous situation."

"Those winds will start to subside later this afternoon into the evening and then as we look toward the next few days, we'll see an uptick in the winds again later on Thursday into Friday," NWS meteorologist Adam Roser said on Wednesday.

The Santa Ana winds — dry, gusty winds that blow towards the coast and increase fire danger — are also expected to return early next week.

Danger posed to neighboring counties and water

The continued fires are now threatening water quality in LA County, according to Quiñones, the water and power official. She said during the media briefing that "water quality is decreasing" and the department is about to issue a boil order notice for 48 hours because there's "a lot of ash in the system."

➡️ Evacuation terms can be confusing. Here's what they mean and how to sign up for alerts

➡️ Trying to stay safe in a wildfire? There's an app that can help

The fires could spread to neighboring areas, such as Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Wildfire season in Southern California typically runs from the late spring to the fall, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

All hands are on deck to fight the #PalisadesFire in Southern California. California is deeply grateful for the brave firefighters & first responders battling the blaze.



We will continue to mobilize resources and support local communities as they respond to this severe weather. pic.twitter.com/JZrYy85e4z — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025

"This time of year traditionally has not been fire season, but now we disabuse any notion that there is a season," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a video posted to X. "It's year-round in the state of California."

Local, state and federal government responses

Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday, as did Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Additionally, five Los Angeles schools will be closed Wednesday, and a sixth school has temporarily relocated and joined with another. The district said it is waiting to make a decision about whether to close the impacted schools Thursday.

Flames reached two schools, the structure of Palisades Charter Elementary, and the playing fields of Palisades Charter High School, according to The Los Angeles Times . The latter school "is currently not in session," the district said.

More than 400,000 customers in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura, Riverside and neighboring counties were without power Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us. Firefighting authorities will typically turn off power lines, as a downed line can cause sparks that escalate to flames.

Newsom said Tuesday that California had secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, which will reimburse up to 75% of eligible costs authorities have taken on to suppress the fires.

President Biden said his team is in touch with state and local officials in California and that he is receiving frequent updates.

David Swanson / Getty Images / Getty Images Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows on Tuesday.

"My Administration will do everything it can to support the response," he said . "I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials."

Weather conditions in the area

Critical fire conditions are expected in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Thursday. The fires are forecasted to be exacerbated by low humidity, dry vegetation and strong winds between 50 and 100 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

The agency has issued wind advisories for the area.

More on how to stay safe

➡️ Trying to stay safe in a wildfire? There's an app that can help

➡️ LAist's very short guide to driving in high winds and fire danger

➡️ How to keep yourself safe from wildfire smoke

➡️ High winds and fires mean power outages. Here's how to prep

The California Newsroom is following the extreme weather from across the region. Click through to LAist's coverage for the latest.

Copyright 2025 NPR