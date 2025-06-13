Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, prompting retaliation from Tehran

AMMAN, Jordan — Israel launched air strikes into Iran early Friday, targeting the country's nuclear program and prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes as the region braced for further military escalation.

The Israeli strikes killed top Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists ahead of planned negotiations in Oman on Sunday aimed at addressing international concerns over Iran's uranium enrichment program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had targeted Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz. Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said his agency was in contact with Iranian officials to monitor radiation levels.

Following Israel's initial attacks, the country said its air force conducted "a large-scale strike" against Iranian air defenses in the west of Iran. It said the strikes destroyed dozens of radars and missile launchers.

Later Friday morning, Israel said it intercepted Iranian drones while Jordan said its air force blocked attacks aimed at Israel in Jordanian airspace. Jordan, Israel, Iran and Iraq closed their airspace to civilian traffic while other countries diverted or canceled flights.

John Wessels / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman pushes a stroller full with goods as people stock up with supplies, at a shop in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2025.

Air raid sirens sounded in Jordan with announcements from mosques advising Jordanians to seek shelter. The government of Jordan, which neighbors Israel, said it had intercepted several missiles and drones overflying the country Friday morning.

Jordan, Israel, Iraq and Iran halted all civilian air traffic some of the busiest airports in the Arab Gulf cancelled flights due to the risks potentially posed by missiles.

In the hours following the Israeli airstrikes, oil prices surged .

The attacks followed repeated concerns from Israel about Iran's advancing nuclear program. In an address to the nation, Netanyahu justified the attacks as a fight for the country's survival.

The international nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, this week declared Iran in contravention of non-proliferation agreements aimed at halting the spread of nuclear weapons. Iran says its uranium enrichment program is for peaceful purposes.

The U.S. warned that it would not tolerate an Iranian nuclear weapons program but said it was not involved in the Israeli attack on Iran.

