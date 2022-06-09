3 people died in a shooting at a Maryland manufacturing facility, officials say

Updated June 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM ET

Three people died and three people were injured after a shooter opened fire at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Md., officials say. The male suspect is one of the three people injured.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Carly Hose told reporters there was no information immediately available on the victim's identities or whether they were employees.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the area but was quickly found by Maryland State Police a few roads down from the scene, Hose said. A state trooper and the suspect shot at each other, leaving both injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect is no longer a threat to the community, officials said. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, have responded to assist local authorities in the investigation into the shooting.

U.S. Rep. David Trone released a statement on Twitter following the shooting, saying his office was in contact with authorities in the area and are actively monitoring the shooting.

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone tweeted.

