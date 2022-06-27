© 2022 KENW
Jan. 6 committee schedules last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Ximena Bustillo
Published June 27, 2022 at 11:34 AM MDT
Committee members arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a nearly year-long investigation.
Mandel Ngan
/
AP
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold its next public hearing on Tuesday, June 28 at 1 pm. ET "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

The committee had been expected to take a brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democrat-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The panel's most recent hearing — on June 23 — focused on Trump's pressure on the Department of Justice to help him overturn the 2020 election.

NPR News
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.