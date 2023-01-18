Ukraine's interior minister dies after his helicopter crashes at a school

Updated January 18, 2023 at 7:43 AM ET

BROVARY, Ukraine — Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and several children are among at least 16 people who died in a helicopter crash Wednesday morning, after the aircraft slammed into a kindergarten in Brovary, an eastern suburb of Kyiv.

"As of this minute, three children died. It is an indescribable pain," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy extended his condolences to the families and friends of those who were lost, calling Monastyrsky and other officials who were aboard the helicopter true patriots of Ukraine.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Officials say there will be an investigation. Ukraine is also at war with Russia, which has frequently fired missiles at civilian areas around the country, including an apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, last year.

Images from the scene show fiery wreckage near a school building and playground. Officials say children were at the school at the time of the crash and that many of them are now hospitalized with injuries.

Information about the victims is still emerging, but at least nine people aboard the helicopter were reportedly killed, including the crew. Ukraine's presidential website says the interior ministry's entire leadership died in the tragedy, including first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the MIA Yuri Lubkovych, and their assistants.

The helicopter went down in a residential area that's marked by apartment buildings, a shopping center and colorful playgrounds.

The crash sent a door-sized panel from the helicopter and other parts of the aircraft flying across the kindergarten's playground. There and in an adjacent area, blankets were used to cover bodies on the ground.

Near the scene of the crash, local residents began laying flowers and small knit stuffed animals, creating a memorial to those who were lost as emergency crews continued to clear debris from the area.

Ukraine's interior ministry oversees law enforcement, the police force, the national guard and state emergency services. According to an official from the president's office, Monastyrsky's group had been traveling to one of the country's hot spots.

Migaki reported from Ukraine. Chappell reported from Washington, D.C.

