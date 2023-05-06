Shooting at outlet mall in Dallas suburb leaves at least 9 dead, 7 injured

Updated May 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM ET

At least nine people were killed, including the gunman, and seven others injured in the wake of an afternoon shooting at an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb on Saturday, police said.

An officer from the Allen Police Department heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 p.m. while out on an unrelated call. He then located and "neutralized" the shooter, said Brian Harvey, the police chief for the Allen Police Department, during a Saturday night press conference. The shooter is believed to have acted alone, he said.

The officer then called for emergency personnel, the department said in an earlier tweet, and a multi-agency response helped secure the mall.

"This is an ongoing, active investigation," Harvey said.

Seven people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on the scene, and nine people were transported to area hospitals, said Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd. Of the nine hospitalized, two people have since died, three are in critical condition, and four are in stable condition, he said.

In a written statement, Medical City Healthcare, a Dallas-area hospital system, said it was treating eight people between the ages of 5 and 61.

A dash cam video posted on social media appears to show a shooter exiting a vehicle on the driver's side before opening fire in front of the outlet mall.

Several police vehicles, armored trucks and ambulances responded to the scene. Hundreds of people, some with their hands raised, were evacuated from the area and police were seen directing them away from the mall.

The Associated Press quoted Fontayne Payton, 35, who was at an H&M store when he heard gunfire through the headphones he was wearing. "It was so loud, it sounded like it was right outside," he said.

Police Chief Harvey said: "I hope it goes without saying that our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims."

"This is a tragedy," Harvey said. "People will be looking for answers. And we're just sorry that those families are experiencing that loss."

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott issued a statement saying he had been in contact with Allen Mayor Ken Fulk and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw. "Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," the governor said, adding that he had "offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, whose congressional district includes Collin County, tweeted: "We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene," Self wrote.

A White House official released a statement saying President Biden had been briefed on the shooting and was in touch with law enforcement and local officials to offer support.

Allen, with a population of about 109,000 people, is located about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

A vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday at Cottonwood Creek Church in the city of Allen.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

