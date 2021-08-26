Great Art at Eastern talks with Liam Hurley about the upcoming Arts Season

GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University. I'm Jeff Gentry, Dean of the College of Fine Arts here on KENW, Your Public Radio Network. Today my guest is Liam Hurley, a student in Eastern's Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking. Thank you for joining me today.

HURLEY: Thank you for having me, Doctor Gentry.

GENTRY: So, this is our season opener, Liam. And I wanted you on the show because of your multifaceted experiences in the Fine Arts. Tell our listeners what you do and what you love about the Fine Arts.

HURLEY: Well, I'm a theater major, uhm? I love the arts. Just because you get to experience, you know. That thrill of being in front of an audience and. Just getting to have that creativity and that imagination that you don't really find in a regular like eight to five job, honestly,

GENTRY: Right? And so, you're an actor and a singer. Yeah, and so it was a miracle how doctor Jason Pollock was able to pull off your tour of Spain this summer.

HURLEY: Yes.

GENTRY: Tell us a little bit about that experience.

HURLEY: Yes, so we went to Spain. For 10 days we started in Barcelona and traveled to, I think, five or six cities and we got to sing in amazing venues. Beautiful cathedrals. And we just got to get to know the culture. We ate the food. Uhm, we just got to experience what it was really like to live in Spain. Almost

GENTRY: Right, That's fantastic. And Speaking of music. The first music performance is on Saturday this weekend of faculty oboe recital by Doctor Tracy Carr accompanied by Mark Dal Porto that Saturday at three o'clock in Buchanan Hall. Very exciting. So, Liam, you're a singer. You're an actor, and as a theater major, can you tell us a little bit about the 2021-22 season?

HURLEY: Yes, so we're starting off with a comedy called Blithe Spirit, which I will actually be in. My character will be Charles. And then our second production this semester Is Gruesome Playground Stories which. Uh, Ricky-.

GENTRY: Quintana.

HURLEY: Quintana will be directing and then next semester. What I'm looking forward to most is the musical Little Women, which I think will be an amazing production since we're going to be doing on the main stage, going to have an orchestra,

GENTRY: Right.

HURLEY: I think it will be amazing.

GENTRY: I looked at the character list, and there are some parts for fellas.

HURLEY: Yes.

GENTRY: So that' good, Right? It's good, right? Little Women has male parts,

HURLEY: Yes.

GENTRY: And then the last play is Six Stories Tall, which is a vignette of Latino stories that. So anyway, the theater season looks fantastic.

HURLEY: Yes.

GENTRY: Now Blithe Spirit you, you are very modest. You're playing the lead, right? And that was adapted into Hollywood films 1945 and 2020. Have you seen the play or either of the films?

HURLEY: I've seen the 1945 film with Rex Harrison, but I did not know that there was a 2020 film or adaptation.

GENTRY: This story has legs, right? And so, fortunately, we get to see it live on stage this fall at the end of September and will. Talk more about that in later shows, but it sounds like a pretty exciting season,

HURLEY: Yes,

GENTRY: So, do you know how the season was put together?

HURLEY: It was put together through the Department faculty. We had some community members Leanne Madrid and Betty Williamson, and two students Alyea Valente and Israel Stacy both, Helped with this. and what they're really trying to do is find shows that really would bring in the community something you know is fun and appealing to the community, and I think they've really done a good job with that with this season.

GENTRY: Yeah, well, I'll agree with you since I've been here; this really looks like the most exciting season of theater that; That we've had. So really fantastic. Liam, I really appreciate your coming on the show. And so, everybody should know that we have our faculty oboe recital with Tracy Carr and Mark Dalporto this Saturday at 3:00 o'clock. At Buchanan Hall at ENMU in Portales, New Mexico. And you can see the entire season. Right, although things will be added, the Fine Arts calendar can be found at enmu.edu/fineartsevents. And so you'll see art exhibitions, including the current exhibition that we have right now. A guest faculty guest artist exhibition that's going on right now through mid-September; and for everything else at enmu.edu/FineArtsevents. Liam, thank you so much.

HURLEY: Thank you for having me.

GENTRY: And thank you for joining us on KENW, Your Public Radio Network.

Ni’deesdiin

Jacob Lee and Leandra Yazzie, guest artists Bryan Hahn, curator

Runnels Gallery, Golden Student Success Center (GSSC)

Exhibition runs Aug 13–Sept. 17, 2021

Tracy Carr Faculty Oboe Recital

Mark Dal Porto, accompanist

Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB)

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 | 3 p.m.

Blithe Spirit

Written by Noel Coward

Directed by Anne Beck

Mainstage, University Theatre Center (UTC)

Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 | 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 31, 2021 | 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2021 | 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2021 | 2 p.m.

General admission: $10

Free admission with valid ENMU Student ID

Senior citizens (60+) admission: $7

Active military admission: $7

Gruesome Playground Injuries

Written by Rajib Joseph

Directed by Ricky Quintana

Studio Theatre, University Theatre Center (UTC)

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 | 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 | 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 | 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 | 2 p.m.

General admission: $10

Free admission with valid ENMU Student ID

Senior citizens (60+) admission: $7

Active military admission: $7

Little Women