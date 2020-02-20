Great Arts at Eastern this week talks with Patrick McCreary and Caleb Ramsell of ENMU's Department o

Great Arts at Eastern this week talks with Patrick McCreary and Caleb Ramsell of ENMU's Department of Theatre & Digital Filmmaking about the upcoming production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

This week on Great Arts at Eastern, Jeff Gentry talks with Patrick McCreary, and Caleb Ramsell of ENMU's Department of Theatre & Digital Filmmaking about the upcoming production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

Patrick McCreary talks about this original adaption of the Tempest: "Yes, we did, and the earlier previous school semester we did a comedy of William Shakespeare's Abridged. And our students, and we really hadn't done William Shakespeare in a long time. So, I thought it was time for us to give them the opportunity. Last summer, I spent adapting five acts in a three-hour running time of Shakespeare's The Tempest down two acts. With the running time of our Drama Fest for which the Tempest is opening. Down to about two acts and about 90-minute running time. And so, it's going to be running the last two weekends of this month for the general public."

Patrick states why the Tempest was chosen for this season: "Well, it was an excellent follow up to Shakespeare Abridged. So, I wanted to try to give the students who participated with that (Shakespeare’s Abridged) and others who were interested in getting a taste of Shakespeare. Which they hadn't had for some time. It's all about opportunity and expanding the range and their capability on the resume. "

Caleb Ramsell talks about his role as Calaban, the "monster," and his challenges in playing the role. Speaks about the driving motivations of his character. "It is a very large and difficult role. It is becoming a complete monster, half human half fish essentially. And it has been really difficult to get into that physicality and that mindset of being a non-human. Myself and Ariel are creatures that are beyond human. And it's just been trying to understand that and be able to have a connection to that character on what we normally understand in our normal lives."

Patrick states that: "We are all about opportunity. Caleb has a quite extensive resume right now. Both in student films and acting on campus. But also acting and working professionally off-campus. Starting his own theater in The Albuquerque area, performing over there. And it is my understanding that he has never played a role quite like this before. And I knew that from my sense of it. So, I encouraged him to audition for this to help build him his aesthetic and his understanding of these characters and expand his vocabulary. For his professional work to come."

What is Calaban after in the play, revenge? Rum? Caleb states: "So, yeah for most of the show he's looking for more wine, more alcohol but it's. I think there's more to him than just that. At the point, we see him; he's lost his mother. We don't even know how she treated him. I personally think she treated him really poorly and when she died he was left on his own. Just a tower with an entire island to rule. And then Prospero shows up, takes his island from him and then enslaved him. So, it's just really difficult for him to understand where he's at in his life and where we see him at this low point. If that's how he's always been. And how he will be. He ends up having a moment of realization Towards the end and changing who he is."

Patrick talks about why this production of The Tempest has a unique look and feel to it and how Erin Wegleitner's artistic design played a part in its feel. There is an unusual twist to Caleb's character of Calaban. "Erin Wegleitner has designed a set that draws upon a local personality, Jack Williamson, you're not only in the color palette but also to look. Making the tempest Sci-fi. With lots of magic and mystery suitable for the entire family. The last two weekends of this month people will love it. The running time is good, the age range is unlimited for people to come and see it is a Done delight. "And projections two. Projections in the sky and I flying spirit. And then the spirit appears on stage and all sorts of delightful elements."

The Tempest Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Patrick McCreary

Mainstage, ENMU University Theatre Center (UTC)

Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 28, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m.

General admission $10 Free admission with valid ENMU Student ID

Senior citizen (60+) admission $7

Active military admission $7

All the great arts at Eastern are found at <enmu.edu/fineartsevents> And learn more about this program at KENW.org.