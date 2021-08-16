Here's What Taliban Leadership Looks Like In 2021

Kabul fell on Sunday, reestablishing Taliban rule over Afghanistan for the first time in 20 years. Leaders of the militant group who've spent years fighting are suddenly in control of the whole country, with their internal divisions and actions affecting the lives of millions of Afghans.

The Taliban have been split in recent years between the group commanding the battlefield and the political leadership who were engaged in peace talks in Doha, Qatar.

"The Taliban have got some divisions and then they have some fractures, but they do operate as a common movement," says Carter Malkasian, a historian and author of The American War in Afghanistan: A History.

The Taliban previously ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. Malkasian says the main figures of the Taliban have remained at the top for some time — and that even though they care more about gaining international legitimacy this time around, that they don't care enough to actively prevent violence and cut terrorist ties.

"It's pretty likely they will announce the restoration of their Islamic emirate within the week, if not sooner," he says.

Malkasian, who was also an adviser on strategy to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to All Things Considered's Mary Louise Kelly about the future of Taliban leadership, what we know about their goals for Afghan rule and how they've managed to stay well-funded over the years.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

On the Taliban's main ruler, Haibatullah Akhundzada

Mullah Haibatullah, his background is as an Islamic scholar and Islamic judge. He was the head of the Taliban High Court for years — until he became deputy leader after Mullah Omar died, and then after Mullah Mohammed Mansour was killed by the U.S., he became the leader.

Although, Haibatullah is a very mysterious character. He only comes out with announcements a few times a year. We have only a few other glimpses and ideas of what he's saying, so he's not a public face. It is even possible that he's not alive, and I kind of say that remembering that Mullah Omar had been dead for two years before we knew it.

On the Taliban's political leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar

He oversees the political effort and the negotiating team that the Taliban has been running for years now [in Doha] falls under him. Baradar is someone who is involved in the original founding of the movement back in the 1990s. When that movement fell, he took refuge, eventually, in Pakistan. He became the deputy leader and he was in effect like the CEO of the movement for many years because Mullah Omar was in hiding and kind of giving him strategic guidance. But Baradar was the guy actually running things.

However, I think that the Taliban would be more inclined, given their history, to have Haibatullah become the leader if Haibatullah is indeed alive. So we don't know exactly what structure the Taliban want to take when they re-announce the emirate. But the best bet, I think, is their existing structure, in which Mullah Haibatullah is at the top.

On the Taliban's vision for governing Afghanistan

One of the things that they're very sensitive about is their failure to provide goods and services and manage and administer the country well during the 1990s. So the Taliban want to do that better; they want development projects to occur. And because of that, they also want to maintain a relationship with the international community because they realize that they need the funding of the international community to be able to continue to provide those goods and services.

They also are aware of how their treatment of women and their support of terrorism and their harsh punishments gave them a very bad name. So they have said in a variety of ways that they won't behave in this manner, that everyone will be treated properly and according to Islamic law. But it's unclear how much that is really going to occur.

On who's funding the Taliban

The Taliban's primary source of funding by the available evidence that's out there is coming from within Afghanistan. And so partly from taxing commerce, taxing people, going through various cities and through border posts; partly through the taxing of [American] contracts that used to be in existence — but primarily through poppy, through taxing the growth of poppy. And that's a real benefit to them, because a lot of poor farmers, they can make money off poppy. They're happy to grow it, and it makes the poor farmers feel more allegiance to the Taliban.

They also do get some degree of monetary support from Pakistan and a lesser extent Iran and Russia — or at least they did — but that's a minority. And they've also gotten support from international donors from the Middle East. But that also has been a minority of support.



AILSA CHANG, HOST:

This afternoon, President Biden spoke from the White House and defended his decision to complete the pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. While he acknowledged the Taliban's takeover of the country happened more quickly than expected, he reiterated his long-held position that the U.S. has spent too long and sacrificed too much in Afghanistan. For a response to Biden's speech, we're joined now by Congressman Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio. He's a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and he is the ranking member of the subcommittee overseeing Afghanistan.

Welcome.

STEVE CHABOT: Thank you, Ailsa.

CHANG: So I want to start with your reaction to President Biden's speech today. Was there something you wanted to hear but did not?

CHABOT: Well, I'd like to see the president take some responsibility for the debacle of really historic proportions that we've seen. And he certainly didn't do that. He was very defensive. And I thought particularly unfortunate was the victim-shaming of the Afghanistan troops and the people of that country. He essentially said they wouldn't fight. In the last 18 months - fortunately, we haven't suffered a U.S. death in 18 months. They've had something like 2,600 in the last year. They have been fighting, but they needed the U.S. to be there to back them up. And pulling these troops out as he did, I just think is shameful both to those people that are our allies and especially the risk that this puts our nation in. And that's the thing that I'm particularly concerned about.

CHANG: Let me just make sure I understand your position. Do you disagree with the decision to pull out of Afghanistan? Or do you disagree with the way the president, his administration has pulled out of Afghanistan?

CHABOT: Both. And I was opposed to this when President Trump first talked about it. But - and I don't think President Trump ultimately would have gone this way because his was dependent upon the conditions on the ground. One of the main things being that al-Qaida and the Taliban would basically not continue to coordinate as they have been. That hasn't happened, so I don't think President Trump would have gone ahead with this. But in any event, even if you agree or disagree with the policy itself, the actual carrying out of this has been recklessly negligent. It's been chaotic, completely disorganized. And so it's just been a complete mess.

CHANG: Well, as to the decision to pull out at all out of Afghanistan, I mean, we heard President Biden double down on the White House argument that the U.S. achieved what it went to Afghanistan to achieve and that staying another year or another five years, whatnot, would have put a more - would have put more American lives at risk and would not have changed the trajectory in Afghanistan. How do you respond to that piece of this?

CHABOT: Well, I disagree because essentially what has happened - another important thing was to make sure that we didn't have a safe haven for terrorists to be able to attack us here at home or allies across the world. Now, instead of having a relatively stable situation, where we had U.S. eyes on the ground - we had intelligence there; we had allies - we now have the worst of the worst. We have the Taliban. We have al-Qaida, probably ISIS and other groups of that ilk who are all going to be operating out of there, both in the region, across the globe. And they'll be able to hit us right here at home. And so for those of our troops - and I understand that families may - or military personnel may be thinking that this was all for naught, everything that they did has been - was it worth it? No. That's what they might think. But they did prevent, over the last 20 years, another September 11, which likely would have happened had they not done that. The problem is...

CHANG: May I ask?

CHABOT: Now we're open to those types of attacks.

CHANG: May I ask, Congressman, what is Congress' responsibility in all of this? What would you say - anything?

CHABOT: Well, yes, absolutely. Congress needs to be very closely involved. And we have had not only hearings, but we've had briefings by the administration. And we're not allowed to talk about exactly what we were told, but many of us were very concerned about this and warned that what we saw happen was likely to happen. Unfortunately, it has happened, and a lot of people are going to suffer because of it.

CHANG: I'm curious what you think about how the last stages of this pullout - how those last several - how these last several days will impact America's moral authority on the world stage. Do you think it will have a lasting impact?

CHABOT: Oh, I think it will have an impact. I think the United States are - the way we're going to be viewed on the world stage at this point on is much diminished as a result of this. And that's very unfortunate because our interests are basically to be seen as a leader, you know, a benign, a good thing, a good force across the globe. And our enemies may not fear us the extent they did, and unfortunately, our allies may not think they can rely upon us to the extent that they have. And this puts us really at risk here at home. And that's the tragedy of this. This did not have to happen.

CHANG: That is Republican Steve Chabot of Ohio.

Thank you very much for joining us today.

CHABOT: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.