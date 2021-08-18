Next Year, The Girl Scouts Will Introduce A Brownie-Inspired Cookie

Next year, second-level Girl Scouts might not be the only Brownies you encounter.

The Girl Scouts of the USA is gearing up to sell a brand-new cookie flavor during its 2022 season, and the cookie is drizzled in chocolaty deliciousness.

Called Adventurefuls, the new cookie has a caramel center and a chocolate base. The cookie itself is brownie flavored.

"An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long," the Girl Scouts wrote in a news release.

Are you drooling yet? But wait — no need to go scrambling for your wallet right away. There's still some time before the cookie goes on sale. The Girl Scout Cookie season is officially from January to April, although the time may vary based on your location.

And when the season finally rolls around, there may be several ways you can get your hands on some cookies. Last year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Girl Scouts started selling cookies online with Grubhub and launched a Girl Scout Cookie Finder that finds the local troops nearest to you.

While the Girls Scouts definitely get extra "brownie points" for their innovation, the changes don't make up for the damage to sales that occurred during the pandemic. This year, the Girl Scouts were left with 15 million unsold boxes of cookies.

The new cookie flavor could be the Girl Scouts' chance to bounce back. The cookies already have excellent reviews, which couldn't be said for last year's Toast-Yay! cookie, which received a particularly harsh review from critic Lucas Kwan Peterson.

Josie Fischels is an intern on NPR's News Desk.

