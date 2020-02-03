Rush Limbaugh Says He Has Been Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners on Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

He said the diagnosis was confirmed by two medical institutions on Jan. 20, after he became concerned earlier that month that something was wrong.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this, and I thought about not telling anybody," Limbaugh said on his program. "I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me."

"But there are going to be days when I am not going to be able to be here because I'm undergoing treatment, or I'm reacting to treatment," he added, saying he didn't want it to leak without informing listeners first.

"It is what it is," he said. "This has happened, and my intention is to come here every day I can."

