S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing "mild symptoms," according to a statement from his office.

The Republican governor, 73, was tested after he was exposed to the virus, and learned late Monday that he was positive. His office said he is "experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue."

Peggy McMaster, the governor's wife, earlier contracted the virus but is asymptomatic, his office said.

The state's first lady tested positive several days after attending a White House Christmas event on Dec. 14, McMaster's office said Friday. They both tested negative ahead of the event, and on Dec. 10 before a meeting with Vice President Pence.

McMaster, who has led the state since 2017, is expected to receive a monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday. As NPR's Richard Harris reported, President Trump used one type of monoclonal antibody treatment before it was approved by the FDA and shipped around the country. McMaster's office described the treatment as a "preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms."

The governor plans to continue working as he isolates in his residence, his office added.

Other governors have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

South Carolina has seen more than 275,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 5,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The state does not have a mask mandate, though local officials are allowed to enact their own mask ordinances.

