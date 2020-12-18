Supreme Court Punts Census Case, Giving Trump An Iffy Chance To Alter Numbers

The U.S. Supreme Court dodged a ruling on Friday on whether President Trump can exclude undocumented immigrants from a key census count.

In the unsigned opinion, the court said it would be premature to rule on the case right now because it is "riddled with contingencies and speculation" and even the Trump administration doesn't know how many undocumented immigrants there are or where they live.

"At the end of the day, the standing and ripeness inquiries both lead to the conclusion that judicial resolution of this" case is "premature," the justices wrote.

In their dissent, the three liberal justices said that there is enough of a record in this case to say that the administration's plan is clearly illegal under federal law. That's because Census numbers used to determine each state's share of seats in the House of Representatives and votes in the Electoral College have always included both citizens and noncitizens, regardless of their immigration status.

The decision leaves open the possibility for Trump to try to remove some undocumented immigrants from a key census count, but immigrant rights advocates warned Friday that they would sue.

"If the Administration actually tries to implement this policy, we'll sue. Again. And we'll win," Dale Ho, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's voting rights project, said on Twitter.

The Constitution requires that there be a count of the "whole number of persons" in the country every 10 years and that congressional seats be allocated based on that population count in each state. The Electoral College votes are identically apportioned.

In July, Trump issued a memorandum ordering the Census Bureau to send him two sets of numbers. One set was to be the whole number of persons in each state. The second set would allow the number of undocumented immigrants in each state to be subtracted from those numbers for purposes for determining how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives.

Twenty-three states challenged Trump's directive in court, along with immigrant rights advocates and other groups. Lower courts blocked Trump's plan from going into effect, saying it violated the constitution, federal census statutes or both.

The Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the president has "virtually unfettered discretion" as to what data is used in the decennial census. But the lower courts rejected that claim, with both Republican- and Democratic-appointed judges ruling against him.

Among the arguments made by the administration was the assertion that undocumented immigrants are not inhabitants as the Framers would have understood the term when writing the Constitution and deciding how to divide up federal power among the states.

Countering that argument, states and immigrant groups noted that about two-thirds of unauthorized immigrants have lived in this country for at least 10 years, with the median being 15 years.

The litigation added difficulty for an already-burdened Census Bureau, which geared up for the nationwide rollout of the census count just as the COVID-19 pandemic began hitting with full force in April. And the Census Bureau indicated this fall that it might not be able to meet the Dec. 31 deadline for reporting its figures.



RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The U.S. Supreme Court has thrown out a lawsuit that was trying to block President Trump's plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from a census count. This count is used to allocate congressional districts to states. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg is here to talk about this. Hi, Nina.

NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE: Hi there.

MARTIN: Remind us of the circumstances of this case, if you could.

TOTENBERG: Well, this is all about, as you said, how many seats are in the House of Representatives for each state, which gets the numbers reallocated every 10 years after the census. And in July, President Trump ordered the Census Bureau to send him two sets of numbers by the end of the year. And one set would be what the Constitution refers to as the whole number of persons in each state. The second would be that number minus the number of undocumented immigrants living in each state. And Trump was going to send that second number for purposes of allocating how many seats each state would get. Twenty-three states, many with large numbers of immigrant residents, sued, along with immigrant rights groups. And the lower courts found that Trump's effort was illegal under the Constitution or federal statutes or both.

MARTIN: So it found its way all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Explain exactly what happened today.

TOTENBERG: In an unsigned opinion - and, remember, the court heard this case argued just on November 30 - and its unsigned opinion said it would be premature to rule on the case right now because, quote, "The case is riddled with contingencies and speculation." And, in fact, even the administration doesn't know how many undocumented immigrants there are or where they live. The administration's solicitor general admitted that in the Supreme Court. The three liberal justices said basically that there's enough of a record in this case to say that the administration's plan is clearly illegal under federal law. And in fact, census numbers used to determine each state's share of seats in the House and the Electoral College have always included both citizens and noncitizens, regardless of their immigration status.

MARTIN: So what are the practical implications? I mean, what does this mean for the census?

TOTENBERG: (Laughter) Well, the opinion allows the Trump administration to try to implement its policy, but the extent to which it can actually do that in the next few weeks is uncertain at best. First of all, immigrant rights organizations warned that they would go back to court if the administration tries to do that. I talked to Dale Ho of the ACLU, who argued part of this case in the Supreme Court, and he said that if the administration does that, we'll go back to court, and we'll win. Also, it's the last few weeks of the Trump presidency. The Census Bureau indicated this fall that it might not be able to meet the December 31 deadline for reporting its figures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And remember that it geared up for its usual census right as the pandemic was hitting at full force. So that's where we are at the moment.

MARTIN: So I'm going to ask you to try to project into the future because so much is still hanging in the balance. What's the next step here?

TOTENBERG: Well, even if Trump gets the figures on time or some figures, maintains that he has reliable figures, and sends them to the House of Representatives, the clerk of the House may, if she chooses, decline to accept those as unreliable and kick the census back to the new Biden administration to complete the numbers for reapportionment. That's never happened before. But Trump's norm-busting attempts to leave out undocumented immigrants from the count could end up provoking yet another first. My guess - they're just not going to be able to get the figures in time.

MARTIN: That's never happened before - a sentence we've said a lot over the past year. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, thanks.

TOTENBERG: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.