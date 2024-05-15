© 2024 KENW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
Dumb ideas that Changed the World
Dumb Ideas that Changed the World

Why should we care about dumb ideas?

By Jeff Gentry
Published May 15, 2024 at 6:02 PM MDT

Why should we care about dumb ideas?

 

Intro: Welcome to “Dumb Ideas that Changed the World.” The views expressed are solely those of the host and do not reflect the opinions of this station or its funders.

 

Here at “Dumb Ideas” we try not to judge previous generations with hindsight bias. But when smart people are faced with the truth in their own era and still choose folly, we have to call it out. Recent episodes exposed the pseudo-science of phrenology, the tragedy of asbestos, and the stupidity of dueling. Plenty of people saw through these abominations at the time, but they still wreaked havoc.

 

It isn’t about dumb people being dumb. This show is about smart people being dumb, which is far more dangerous. We’ve barely scratched the surface of humanity’s capacity for error, so more episodes are on the way.

 

We also cover dumb ideas that weren’t so dumb after all. People thought CIA agent Herb Meyer was a dingbat for saying “we were about to win the Cold War.” (History tells us he was spot on.) Those are some of my favorite episodes, and we have another coming up soon.

 

Herb Meyer wasn’t just smart about geopolitics. He said “Soft thinking means… your emotions matter more than your intellect... And when your plan collides with reality — as it always will — instead of making adjustments or… admitting you were wrong, you find someone else to blame and… keep on going down the same mistaken path.”

 

And don’t think scientists always have it together. Dr. Peter Gluckman says, “Scientists when they act as advocates for an issue are fundamentally no different than any other lobbyist… they need to be careful to give a balanced view of what the data does and does not say." Now that’s smart thinking.

 

You can listen to all our archived shows at KENW.org. Go there and type “dumb ideas” in the search bar. You’ll find a play button for each show, and my best reference for further reading.

 

And drop us a line with any comments or show ideas to Por.Dumbideas@enmu.edu. That’s Por.Dumbideas@enmu.edu.

 

Here at “Dumb Ideas” we uncover stupidity so you don’t have to.

 

I’m Jeff Gentry

 

(If underwritten, ask announcer to acknowledge it here)

 

Best reference:

 

Meyer, H. (2016, May). Why is the world so dangerous: A clear explanation of what’s gone wrong, by the intelligence officer who predicted the end of the Cold War. New Windsor, NY: Storm King Press.

 

Dumb Ideas that Changed the World copyright 2024 by Jeff Gentry. All rights reserved.

Tags
Dumb Ideas that Changed the World Dumb Ideas that Changed the WorldHistorical
Jeff Gentry
Host of Dumb Ideas the Changed the World
See stories by Jeff Gentry
Related Content
  • Dumb ideas that Changed the World
    Dumb Ideas that Changed the World
    Join ENMU’s Jeff Gentry each week on "Dumb Ideas that Changed the World" as he uncovers some of the most important brain cramps of all time. "Dumb Ideas that Changed the World" airs on Wednesdays at about 12:45 p.m. MT on KENW-FM.This program is also available online by clicking the title of an individual episode listed below. Please send any comments or show ideas in an email to Por.Dumbideas@enmu.edu.Explore the fascinating and often surprising blunders made by influential people who should have known better. Tune in to "Dumb Ideas that Changed the World" and feel a little better about your personal cognitive function!
  • Jeff Gentry
    Jeff Gentry
    Host of Dumb Ideas the Changed the World
  • History
    History
Load More