Jeff Gentry gives a Mid-Term report of the upcoming arts events at ENMU.

GENTRY: And now Great Arts at Eastern, from the Portales campus of Eastern New Mexico University.

Today, I have the pleasure of sharing several key dates and events pertinent to the Fine Arts here on the High Plains. How lucky I am to live in a region rich with multicultural affairs, programming, athletic contests and, of course, the Fine Arts.

Now, this is kind of a midterm report for Spring of 2022. Shannon Hearn, my producer and I are here in studio, and I should mention that Shannon does a really great thing with this show. Not only does he produce it for you to listen to live on the air each Thursday at this time, but he also manages the website. And if you go to the KENW website, you will find Great Arts at Eastern and he even provides an audio file for archiving and a transcript of the show. So that’s pretty exciting stuff. And if you just Google a Great Arts at Eastern, you will find our site, which is really fun.

So tonight, ENMU’s the University Theater Center is premiering the musical play Little Women. Lisa May Alcott’s 19th century novel is one of the most beloved in American literature. At the end of the 20th century, it was adapted for the stage with a book by Allan Knee lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland. Now in the 21st century, you can see its latest production by ENMU’s Department of Music and Department of Theatre and Digital Film Making. Directed by Travis Sherwood and Gregory Gallagher, technical direction by Joshua Blackwood. The cast and orchestra include many outstanding students in music and theater.

Speaking of the play in yesterday’s Eastern New Mexico News, Betty Williamson shared that she has read little women enough times to know it by heart. You think she’ll be in the audience tonight or this weekend? The evening begins at 6:30 with a presentation on the novel by English professor Linda Sumption. Then the curtain rises at 7:00 PM Tonight, tomorrow and Saturday evening, with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 PM. General admission is $10. $7 for seniors 60 and older, as well as active-duty members of the armed forces. Tickets are at the door or call 575-562-2711 to reserve your tickets.

But that’s not all you need to know about. Tomorrow, that Friday is the deadline for ENMU students to enter the University Juried art Exhibition, the biggest student art show of the year. Then it runs April 8 through May 6th, open to the public at the Reynolds Gallery, which is located in the Golden Student Success Center at ENMU, Coordinated by Bryan Hahn.

Then another big date is Sunday, March 6th. That’s the deadline for submissions to the Student Research and Creativity Conference. Entries are pouring in from around campus, including the Fine Arts. You can Google ENMU SRCC for details. These scholars are competing for top awards and cash prizes. The 47th annual SRCC takes place on Wednesday, April 6th, Co-chaired by David Hemley and Chelsea Star.

Right now, you can view the 13th edition of K through ENMU, a wonderful juried art exhibition featuring artists from kindergarten through college. I’ve already taken a look and the High Plains are blessed with many fine young artists. You may have heard ENMU’s senior Kit Underbrink on my show a few weeks ago. She has a number of brilliant entries and I especially enjoy the three-dimensional art produced by elementary and secondary students from all over the area. They have produced a wide range of genres too thanks to their creative minds and the efforts of their teachers. Gallery Director Bryan Hahn does a fantastic job coordinating this popular event. The show is going on now at the Reynolds Gallery and closes on March 25th.

Later this semester, there are many other events such as JazzFest and the Spring Choral Concert, and Six Stories Tall, the play, and I didn’t even mention student film screenings or CommFest with Symphonic Band Wind Symphony and Brass Choir Concerts. They’re all over, trust me, as I always like to say, there’s so much to see and do at ENMU.

For the latest on upcoming Fine Arts events, go to enmu.edu/FineArtsEvents. I'm Jeff Gentry.

K through ENMU

13th Annual Juried Art Exhibition

Coordinated by Bryan Hahn

Runnels Gallery, Golden Student Success Center (GSSC)

Exhibition runs Feb. 28–March 25

Entry deadline: Friday, Feb. 8 | enmu.edu/kENMU

Little Women

Book by Allen Knee

Music by Jason Howland

Stage direction by Travis Sherwood

Musical direction by Greg Gallagher

Mainstage, University Theatre Center (UTC)

Thursday, March 3 | 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4 | 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 | 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 | 2 p.m.

General admission: $10

Free admission with valid ENMU Student ID

Senior citizens (60+) admission: $7

Active military admission: $7

University Juried Art Exhibition

Coordinated by Bryan Hahn

Runnels Gallery, Golden Student Success Center (GSSC)

Exhibition runs April 8–May 6

Entry deadline: Friday, March 4 | enmu.edu/ArtShow

ENMU Jazzfest

Concert One: Featuring Headlining Artist

Sean Jones, trumpet, and the ENMU Jazz

Combos, Faculty and Guest Quintet

Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB)

Friday, April 8 | 7 p.m.

Concert Two: Featuring headlining

artist Sean Jones, trumpet, and the

ENMU Jazz Ensemble

Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB)

Saturday, April 9 | 7 p.m.

Spring Choral Concert

Jason Paulk, conductor

with Miles Massicotte, accompanist

Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB)

Saturday, April 30 | 7 p.m

Six Stories Tall

Written by Marco Ramirez

Directed by Ricky Quintana

Mainstage, University Theatre Center (UTC)

Thursday, April 21 | 7 p.m.

Friday, April 22 | 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 | 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 | 2 p.m.

General admission: $10

Free admission with valid ENMU Student ID

Senior citizens (60+) admission: $7

Active military admission: $7

Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony

Dustin Seifert and Sidney Shuler, conductors

and Neil Rutland, percussion soloist

Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB)

Sunday, May 1 | 3 p.m.

Brass Choir Concert

Sidney Shuler, conductor

Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB)

Tuesday, May 3 | 7 p.m.