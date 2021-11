NPR's Tom Huizenga reports on Buffalo Philharmonic music director Joann Falletta's rediscovery of American composer Frederick Shepherd Converse. Converse, born on this day in 1871, was best known for his orchestral tone poems written around the turn of the century. Falletta has brought his music back to life on a recent CD called Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (Naxos 8.559116).

