CPB Transparency Requirements
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) requires each television licensee that receives funding from CPB to disclose certain information to the public. KENW-TV and KENW-FM are licensed by the FCC to the Board of Regents of Eastern New Mexico University.
Required disclosures are as follows:
- KENW Mission Statement
- Equal Employment Opportunity
- EEO Public File Report
- Diversity Statement
- Board of Regents Members
- Executive Staff
- Open Meeting Policy
- Information on the date, time, and location of the Board meetings.
- The Board's Annual Resolution
- Local Content Report TV/FM
- The Employment Statistical Report: KENW-FM, KENW-TV
- Audited Financial Statements: KENW-FM, KENW-TV
- Annual Financial Report: KENW-FM, KENW-TV
KENW-TV/FM is not required to file a Form 990, therefore, according to CPB policy, the station is required to post compensation information as outlined in the Form 990. That information is as follows: the Broadcast Center is a public service division of Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) and operates KENW-TV/FM with partial funding support from the State of New Mexico Legislature. Neither ENMU nor the State legislature is required to file an IRS Form 990. Had KENW-TV/FM (through ENMU or the State Legislature) been required to file an IRS Form 990, it would have identified the following information:
- Compensation paid to officers, directors and trustees: None
- Compensation paid to key employees of over $150,000/year: None
- Compensation paid to the five highest paid employees (limited to those over $100,000/year): None
- Compensation paid to former officers, key employees and highest compensated employees who received more than $100,000 from the organization and any related organizations: None
- Former directors or trustees that received, in the capacity as a former director or trustee of the organization, more than $10,000 of reportable income from the organization or any related organizations: None