A commentary from Ken Harbaugh, a Navy pilot and instructor at the Citadel. Most of the people the U.S. military kills now are killed remotely, he says, and the training videos he showed his students had no carnage. Sometimes they laughed at images of targets trying to run away. While teaching during the fall semester -- his first -- he realized that he had to make a lesson plan to teach students that killing isn't funny.

