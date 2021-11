He has made over 70 films, including Alfie, Sleuth, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Hannah and Her Sisters. Caine has worked with such directors as Brian DePalma, John Huston and Woody Allen. He's starring in the new film The Quiet American, based on the Graham Greene murder mystery centered on a love triangle set in the early 1950s, during the rebellion against French control of what is now Vietnam. This interview first aired November 17, 1992.

