A-List Comedian Appears in a 'Bee' Movie

Jerry Seinfeld's latest project is Bee Movie, an animated film which the comic wrote and starred in. In the film, Seinfeld provides the voice of Barry B. Benson, an adventurous bee who explores life outside the hive.

Seinfeld is best known for his work on the self-titled NBC series, which ran for nine seasons, earning the actor a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award.

This interview originally broadcast on October 30, 2007.

