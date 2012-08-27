Ocean City, Md., Falls Short Of Bikini Record

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The United States still has by far the largest economy in the world, but when it comes to bikinis China leads. A Chinese city set the record for the most women to participate in a parade while wearing bikinis. Over the weekend, Ocean City, Maryland set out to break that record of 1,085. But Ocean City fell far short at just 325 people. Organizers blame the rainy weather for holding down turn out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.