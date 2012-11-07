Obama's Victory Speech, Romney's Concession Speech

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now, let's listen to some of what the candidates had to say last night - or early this morning, actually. Mitt Romney took the stage in Boston and congratulated the president on his re-election.

He told his supporters that the nation is at a critical point and called politicians to reach across the aisle. Here's an excerpt from his concession speech:

MITT ROMNEY: I so wish that I had been able to fulfill your hopes to lead the country in a different direction, but the nation chose another leader and so Ann and I join with you to earnestly pray for him and for this great nation.

INSKEEP: And 40 minutes later, the president appeared on stage in Chicago and told his supporters he believes the nation can seize the future together. Here's part of his address:

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: Tonight, more than 200 years after a former colony won the right to determine its own destiny, the task of perfecting our union moves forward.

With talk of bipartisanship, the president restated some of the themes of his 2008 campaign, themes that were largely frustrated in what we can now call his first term and we wait to see as the second term approaches and begins.