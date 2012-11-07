Presidential Election: How Tweet It Is

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: How Tweet it is.

More than an hour before taking the stage to formally announce his re-election, @Barack Obama tweeted his victory. He wrote: This happened because of you.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The president was one of millions of people who tweeted on Election Day. Traffic on the social networking site peaked at 11:19 P.M. Eastern Time, I believe, that's when the TV networks called the race. More than 327,000 tweets per minute - 327,000 tweets per minute hit the system. Hope you had a chance to read them; making it one of the most tweeted political moments ever.

MONTAGNE: And several times busier than the president's previous Twitter peak, which came during his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

