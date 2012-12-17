Afghan Bomb Attack Kills Young Girls

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We do not know the names of at least 10 young children killed yesterday as they were collecting firewood in Afghanistan. The children - all girls - are said to range in age from nine to 11. They died in an apparently bomb blast in a province east of Kabul. Two others were wounded. It was not immediately clear if the explosion was caused by a newly planted bomb or a previously unexploded land mine left over from decades of conflict. The area near the border with Pakistan does harbor many Taliban insurgents. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.