'One Call, That's All': Throwing A Personal Injury Lawyer-Themed Birthday Party

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

And now to a story of ingenuity, an unusual obsession and cake. Lâerin Dobra of Prairieville, La., was stumped. She was trying to come up with an idea for her 2-year-oldâs birthday party.

L'ERIN DOBRA: He wasn't to the age at that point where he can say, you know, Mom, I want a pirate party or a race car party. You know, I was talking to my husband. I was like, well, he does love Morris Bart, so why not?

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Morris Bart, personal injury lawyer. His TV ads are ubiquitous in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Arkansas.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MORRIS BART: When you're hurt in an accident, call me and get the Bart advantage. One call - that's all.

GRAYSON: One call - that's all.

BLOCK: That's Grayson, Dobra's toddler, and he may be Morris Bart's biggest fan.

DOBRA: Can you say Morris Bart?

GRAYSON: Morris Bart.

DOBRA: What does Morris Bart say?

GRAYSON: One call - that's all.

CORNISH: It was a no-brainer. Make that kid happy. Throw him a Morris Bart-themed birthday party.

DOBRA: I thought to myself, what decorations am I going to get? Because I can't go down to, you know, Party City or a local party story and go, you know, on the attorney-themed party aisle.

BLOCK: So Dobra's family pitched in with a cake featuring a likeness of the personal injury lawyer, a Morris Bart T-shirt, a life-sized cut-out. Morris Bart himself even sent an autographed picture.

BART: You get many requests for autographed pictures. I get stopped on the street all the time. We have lots of giveaways, but this one was an unusual request, I must admit.

CORNISH: The party was a hit with Grayson, and Morris Bart has since invited the toddler to visit him in New Orleans.

BLOCK: It's the trip that Grayson's mom says she might use as motivation for potty training. And can we hear Grayson one more time?

GRAYSON: One call - that's all. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.