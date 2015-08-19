Television 2015: Too Much In Too Many Ways

A few days into our essay series on the state of television in the summer of 2015, I sat down with Audie Cornish on All Things Considered to get a few of the basics down. We talked about the sheer volume of scripted shows, the struggles of networks to get attention for what's great, and all the ways you can get television into your eyes and ears.

Still to come in the series: considerations of innovation in fixed formats like late-night, where we stand on diversity, TV's relationship with YouTube, and lots more.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.