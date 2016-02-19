Ladybug Spotting Encourages Woman To Buy Lottery Ticket

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a secret of how to win the lottery. Watch insects. That's what a California woman did. She spotted a yellow ladybug, which she'd never seen before, and she drew the obvious conclusion. It was time to buy several lotto tickets at a nearby store. The upside of this story is she won $6 million. Of course, the downside is after the mania over that billion-dollar jackpot a few weeks ago, $6 million seems kind of lame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.