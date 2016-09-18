Do You Remember The First 3 Letters Of September?

On-air challenge: For the following words starting with the letters S, E and P — as in September — find a word that can precede each to complete a familiar two-word phrase.

For example: system, eclipse, power --> SOLAR (solar system, solar eclipse, solar power).

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge is a spinoff of the on-air puzzle. Think of a well-known category with exactly 7 things in it. Alphabetize the things from their ending letters, and the last letter alphabetically will be E. In other words, no thing in this category ends in a letter after E in the alphabet. It's a category and set of 7 things that everyone knows. What is it?

Answer: Continents.

Winner: Haig Donabedian of Toledo, Ohio.

Next week's challenge, from listener Justine Tilley of Vancouver: Think of a familiar three-word phrase in the form "___ and ___." Drop the "and." Then move the last word to the front to form a single word that means the opposite of the original phrase.

Here's a hint: The ending word has seven letters. What is it?

