A Phone Shared Play-By-Play Of Its Owner's Day In The NYT Comments Section

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Beware the voice-to-text dictation function on your phone. A Massachusetts woman ended up oversharing on The New York Times website. Christine McMorrow was using dictation to leave a comment on a story online when a friend dropped by. The phone kept recording, so her online comments started out about politics. Then there's a reference to hard-boiled eggs, Cape Cod and a wounded knee. New York Magazine called it the single best comment of the year.