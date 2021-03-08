What Did The New York Woman Find Behind Her Bathroom Mirror?

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. A New York woman noticed a cold breeze in her apartment, but no windows were open. She tracked down the source to something behind her bathroom mirror. She removed the mirror and found a square hole that led to another apartment. So she had two natural choices. First, run screaming. Her second, climb through the dark hole, filming to see what's there. That's what she did, but luckily for everyone, that next apartment was empty. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.