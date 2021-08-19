'Decanter' Magazine Reports The Story Behind Sting Buying An Italian Villa

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. In 1997, Sting and his wife, Trudie, bought a run-down, centuries-old villa in Tuscany. The owner offered them a glass of the estate's wine, so they bought the vineyard, too. But as Sting told Decanter magazine, they were duped. It wasn't a local vintage at all. Now they make their own wines on the property. And there's a (singing) message in every bottle named for Sting's song. (Singing) Roxanne, you don't have to pour out that red wine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.