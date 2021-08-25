World War II Vet Celebrates His 100th Birthday By Jumping Out Of A Plane

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

During World War II, Tom Rice served in the 101st Airborne Division, parachuting into Normandy on D-Day. Earlier this month, Rice celebrated his 100th birthday with another leap. He jumped from a Douglas C-53 named D-Day Doll over his hometown of Coronado, Calif. The tandem jump went smoothly, as Rice and his partner floated down with a red, white and blue parachute. When they landed, a beach full of well-wishers serenaded him with "Happy Birthday."