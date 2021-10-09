Fresh Air weekend: Celebrating film noir; Stanley Tucci

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Noir Alley' host celebrates cinema's double crosses and doomed characters: Eddie Muller's book, Dark City, chronicles film noir from the '40s and '50s. "A lot of factors ... go into making something of film noir," he says, including, a "very dark vision of existence."

'Sopranos' prequel gives Tony a backstory — without the grace notes of the original: The Many Saints of Newark centers on a teen version of mob-boss Tony Soprano. Despite standout performances by its stars, the film offers a confusing narrative, without any real sense of clarity.

For Stanley Tucci, food is like religion — and cancer almost took it away: Tucci's entire world, since childhood, has revolved around food. He was devastated when treatment for cancer put him on a feeding tube for six months. Now cancer-free, he has a new memoir, Taste.

