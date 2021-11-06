© 2021
Snail Mail talks 'emphasizing the opposite' for new album 'Valentine'

By Scott Simon
Published November 6, 2021 at 6:02 AM MDT
Snail Mail's new album, <em>Valentine</em> is out now.
Lindsey Jordan is back with a new album.

Performing as Snail Mail, the 22-year-old was called a "leader in the next generation of indie rock" by Pitchfork when her first full-length album, Lush, came out three years ago.

Today, Jordan is out with her second, called Valentine. It's a departure — from the guitar-heavy focus of Lush, as it experiments with electronic sounds and orchestral strings arrangements — and a continuation of the cathartic honesty of her debut.

Jordan joins Weekend Edition's Scott Simon to talk about heartbreak, raking over the past and writing angry.

You can listen to the broadcast version of this story in the audio player above, and hear Snail Mail's latest single below

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
