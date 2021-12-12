© 2021
Vivian Maier, renowned 20th century photographer, was unknown until her death in 2009

By Don Gonyea
Published December 12, 2021 at 6:00 AM MST

Don Gonyea speaks with author Ann Marks about her biography documenting Vivian Maier's life as a street photographer who didn't gain notoriety until she after she died in 2009.

