'Wait Wait' for Jan. 8, 2022: With Not My Job guest astronaut Woody Hoburg

Who's Bill This Time

Happy Insurrection Day!; Beltway Parking Lot; NHL HMO

Panel Questions

Laughter Is The Prescribed Medicine

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about advances in dance clubs, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask astronaut Woody Hoburg about Dancing with the StarsWoody Hoburg is one of NASA's newest astronauts, and in contention to be part of the team that goes back to the moon with the Artemis mission. Since he'll be among the stars, soon, we've invited him on to answer three questions about Dancing with the Stars.

Must Eat TV; John Hancock, M.D.; The Bridge of Cries

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Gnarly Geezers, Batman and Christopher Robin, and Spoiled Berries.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be found along I-95 in Virginia once the traffic has cleared.

