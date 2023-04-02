Sunday Puzzle: It's the R and the T for me!

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word in which the only consonants are R and T, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels. The letter Y isn't used.

Ex. Characteristic --> TRAIT

1. Common fish in streams

2. Participant in a civil disturbance

3. Extreme fright

4. Kind of sauce for seafood

5. Turn, as wheels

6. Means for connecting to the internet

7. Grand speaker

8. Tenacious dog

9. Turncoat

10. Getaway for meditation or study

11. Annoy

12. Italian eatery

13. Seesaw (hyph.)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Katherine Keniston, of Beaverton, Ore. Name two brands of household products, each in three syllables. All of the syllables in the two brands rhyme with each other. That is, the first syllable in the first brand rhymes with the first syllable in the second brand, the second syllables in the two brands rhyme, and the third syllables rhyme. What brand names are these?

Challenge answer: Listerine and Mr. Clean

Winner: Cary Blum of New York, NY.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Maxwell-Smith. Think of an eight-letter word for a certain musician. Switch the order of the second and fourth letters and you'll get a word for a certain writer. What words are these? I'm looking for words, not famous people.

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 6th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

