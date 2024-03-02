Fresh Air weekend: 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve; The science of memory

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Storyboarding 'Dune' since he was 13, Denis Villeneuve is 'still pinching' himself: Villeneuve remembers watching the 1984 movie version of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel Dune and thinking, "Someday, someone else will do it again" — not realizing he would be that filmmaker.

'Untame the Tiger' represents a high point of Mary Timony's adventurous career: The indie rocker's guitar playing conveys a confidence in making music — even when the songs themselves detail doubt and vulnerability. Untame the Tiger is her first solo album in 15 years.

When is forgetting normal — and when is it worrisome? A neuroscientist weighs in: Charan Ranganath recently wrote an op-ed about President Biden's memory gaffes. He says forgetting is a normal part of aging. His new book is Why We Remember.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

