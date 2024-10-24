Anthony’s Italian Coffee and Chocolate House in South Philly hosts 'Morning Edition'

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And we are coming to you live from South Philadelphia this morning, powered by the caffeine here at Anthony's Italian Coffee & Chocolate House.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

They also got a nice croissant here this morning. I really appreciated that. They've been gracious hosts. It's been great to hear from folks here today. They've opened very, very early for us - a place with family roots and deep ties to the city of Philadelphia. And our producer, Barry Gordemer, spoke with the owner.

(SOUNDBITE OF CROCKERY CLINKING)

ANTHONY ANASTASIO: Hi. I'm Anthony Anastasio. I am the fourth generation of the Anastasio family here on the Italian market in South Philadelphia.

BARRY GORDEMER, BYLINE: Tell me more about the family.

ANASTASIO: So our family came here in 1906. My great-grandfather arrived in Philadelphia from Sicily. He was a fisherman. He had a pushcart that he used to walk throughout the neighborhoods and sell fresh fish, 'cause that's what he knew. In time, he parked outside on Ninth Street. It was one of about a dozen open-air markets throughout Philadelphia. And then his son, my grandfather, opened the produce store during the Depression. And then after they had moved to a wholesale place, I decided to open up a coffee shop, which was about 30 years ago now.

GORDEMER: So why did you choose that path as opposed to sort of the path your family had chosen?

ANASTASIO: So I was in Italy back in the late '80s and fell in love with the cafe culture there, which is the idea where somewhere - where people can gather, share ideas, express ideas and really talk about it over coffee and some pastry. And that's really what I wanted to bring back. And Anthony's is really that place where people start their day.

GORDEMER: So you mentioned it's a place where people come to talk. Do you ever eavesdrop on those conversations?

ANASTASIO: Not so much eavesdrop. A lot of times they invite me into the conversations, and, you know, they'll share some of their stories of tradition and family. It's just - it's wonderful.

GORDEMER: Anybody talking about politics?

ANASTASIO: (Laughter) Not so much. (Laughter) Not so much. Between politics and religion, I don't hear too many conversations like that.

GORDEMER: You might have your own version of the United Nations here, where it's just peace.

ANASTASIO: Yes, it's a lot of peace - a lot of peace. They might just, you know, decide on, you know, should we get a coffee or an espresso? I mean, they're the biggest battles that we have here, you know (laughter), or if we should be drinking cappuccino after 12. So, you know, it is what it is (laughter).

MARTIN: That's producer Barry Gordemer with Anthony Anastasio, who is hosting us this morning at Anthony's Italian Coffee & Chocolate House in South Philly.

INSKEEP: Michel, what was that tall drink you had earlier?

MARTIN: I have an embarrassingly large flat white.

INSKEEP: That was - it was - well, I'm sure it was good. The black coffee here is outstanding, and the music has been outstanding here this morning as well.

MARTIN: The music has been great. It is going to be great. Anthony brought the coffee. We brought the politics. And we will have more this morning from the swing state of Pennsylvania, but we also have music from Khalil Amaru. Let's hear it.

KHALIL AMARU: (Singing) Will you smile at me like you once smiled before? Let me know 'cause, baby, I'll be headed right outside the door. Tell me if you really want to fight for just a little more. I'll be yours. Will you laugh with me like you once laughed before? Sipping drinks, cracking jokes and lying on my basement floor. Tell me if you really want to live (inaud****) a little more. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

